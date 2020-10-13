Four militants who opened fire on the police were neutralized in Russia's Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic, and three law enforcement agents were killed in the skirmish, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, NAC detected a group of armed bandits in Grozny's Oktyabrsky district.

A counterterrorist operation was launched, and a relevant legal regime was declared in the area.

"The operation headquarters managed to block the bandits who hunkered down in a private house. When law enforcement agents invited the bandits to surrender to the authorities, they opened fire, using automatic weapons. Four bandits were neutralized in the skirmish ... Unfortunately, three law enforcement agents were also killed," the NAC said in a statement.