UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Antiterrorism Committee Says Two Law Enforcement Agents Were Killed In Chechnya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russia's Antiterrorism Committee Says Two Law Enforcement Agents Were Killed in Chechnya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) specified on Tuesday that two law enforcement agents were killed in the skirmish with militants in the capital of the Chechen Republic, despite previous reports about three fatalities.

The NAC said earlier in the day that four militants were neutralized in Grozny after opening fire on the police who urged them to surrender.

The Russian National Guard said that there were two special police force officers among the killed law enforcement agents.

"Two law enforcement agents were killed in the counterterrorist operation in the Chechen Republic, one more agent was injured," the NAC said in a statement.

According to Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, the four militants came from abroad and were planning terrorist attacks in the region.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Fire Militants Police Russia Chechen Republic From

Recent Stories

NAB Chairman takes notice of the issue of Roosevel ..

36 minutes ago

Cyprus Abandons Program of Awarding Citizenship fo ..

32 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Decries Arrest of 12 Hong Kongers ..

32 minutes ago

UK Trade Secretary to Visit Japan for Signing Free ..

32 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet to discuss political, economic and ..

55 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed issues decree making it manda ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.