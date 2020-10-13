Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) specified on Tuesday that two law enforcement agents were killed in the skirmish with militants in the capital of the Chechen Republic, despite previous reports about three fatalities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) specified on Tuesday that two law enforcement agents were killed in the skirmish with militants in the capital of the Chechen Republic, despite previous reports about three fatalities.

The NAC said earlier in the day that four militants were neutralized in Grozny after opening fire on the police who urged them to surrender. The Russian National Guard said that there were two special police force officers among the killed law enforcement agents.

"Two law enforcement agents were killed in the counterterrorist operation in the Chechen Republic, one more agent was injured," the NAC said.

According to Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, the four militants came from abroad and were planning terrorist attacks in the region.

"This is the data and photos of the terrorists killed this morning in Grozny. They had been in the operational base and on the wanted list for a long time. These 'Satans' had been recently on the run outside Russia, hiding in Syria and other countries. Now, after receiving an order from their western sponsors, they returned and decided to carry out a series of terrorist attacks," Kadyrov said on Telegram publishing the photos of the killed militants.

Kadyrov added that anyone who threatens stability in the region will be immediately destroyed.