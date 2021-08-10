UrduPoint.com

Russia's Antitrust Regulator Suspects Mercury Group Of International Price Fixing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Russia's antitrust regulator FAS has conducted a search of the high-end department store in Moscow's Red Square, TsUM, as it suspects its owner, the Mercury group of companies, of international price-fixing in the elite brand market, the agency said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Russia's antitrust regulator FAS has conducted a search of the high-end department store in Moscow's Red Square, TsUM, as it suspects its owner, the Mercury group of companies, of international price-fixing in the elite brand market, the agency said Tuesday.

Over the day, FAS has searched several addresses in central Moscow, including the administrative building of TsUM. However, inspectors could not enter as "the lights were on, but the doors were closed," according to the agency. Under the law, FAS has the right to unhindered access to the premises, inspection, receipt of explanations and documents, as well as taking photos and videos.

"The agency suspects the Mercury group of companies of international price fixing in the market of elite brand products, including online retail.

The FAS inspection could not get into the building for more than two hours," the statement said.

The maximum punishment for participation in a cartel in Russia is up to 15% of the company's annual revenue. Turnover of audited organizations at the end of 2020 exceeded 90 billion rubles ($1.2 billion). Russian legislation also provides for criminal liability for anti-competitive practices, FAS said.

The Mercury Group is one of the largest sellers of luxury goods in Russia. TsUM, one of the most famous Russian luxury stores, also belongs to Mercury.

Last year, FAS already fined TsUM and the Mercury group of companies for failure to provide information on the results of the unscheduled on-site inspections.

