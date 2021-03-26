UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Approach To Relations With US To Be Formed After Antonov's Consultations - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russia's Approach to Relations With US to Be Formed After Antonov's Consultations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia's approach to relations with the United States will be formed after consultations of Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov in Moscow will conclude, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

Earlier this month, Antonov arrived in Moscow from Washington for consultations.

"They [consultations] are going on very actively in the State Duma [the lower house of the parliament]. Based on the results of the consultations, which are very intensive, an approach to bilateral relations will be formed. I don't think there is a need to comment on this now, because he has just arrived and has already started this work. But then we will definitely do it," Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

14 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

2 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.