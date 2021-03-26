MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia's approach to relations with the United States will be formed after consultations of Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov in Moscow will conclude, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

Earlier this month, Antonov arrived in Moscow from Washington for consultations.

"They [consultations] are going on very actively in the State Duma [the lower house of the parliament]. Based on the results of the consultations, which are very intensive, an approach to bilateral relations will be formed. I don't think there is a need to comment on this now, because he has just arrived and has already started this work. But then we will definitely do it," Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.