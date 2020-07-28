UrduPoint.com
Russia's Arctic Presence In Line With Territorial Defense - Senior Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Russia's Arctic Presence in Line With Territorial Defense - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Nikolai Korchunov, has rejected claims that Russia has been building up presence in the Arctic to challenge the United States, saying its operations do not go beyond territorial defense.

"The overhaul of the Russian armed forces and efforts to increase operational preparedness in the Arctic are not excessive and are defensive in nature. They correspond to the military and political situation," he told Sputnik in an interview.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary Michael Murphy said in May that Russia was trying to project power into the North Atlantic by establishing a new Arctic command, creating Arctic brigades, building new ports and air fields, and preparing to deploy an S-400 air defense system to the Kola Peninsula.

Korchunov argued that Russia's Arctic presence did not pose a national security threat to Arctic states and was not in breach of any international agreements. He added that Russia had never deployed its military to other Arctic states, hosted foreign troops in the Arctic or conducted drills close to "non-Arctic states.

"

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the United States was "a little late" to react to Russia's interests in the Arctic, but insisted it could still succeed in entrenching there. Korchunov told Sputnik that Russia would continue advocating for pragmatism in ties among Arctic neighbors despite "anti-Russian propaganda."

"We have been closely monitoring the nature and undercurrents of Washington's statements on the Arctic. Donald Trump's administration has, on the whole, argued in favor of a special US role in northern matters and pushed through its agenda. Simultaneously, it has been trying to contain its 'opponents' in the region and relying on allies for a stronger claim to northern resources," he explained.

Russia too has a claim to an extended continental shelf in the Arctic, which is estimated to contain about 5 billion tonnes of fuel equivalent. It filed a revised submission to the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf in 2015. Korchunov said it was being reviewed by a subcommittee. An answer is expected by 2022. 

