Russia's Argument On Fraud By Ex-Yukos Shareholders Wrongly Dismissed- Dutch Supreme Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the Amsterdam Court of Appeal wrongly dismissed Russia's argument that former shareholders of the now-defunct oil company Yukos committed fraud, and stressed that the argument should have been judged with respect to content.

"The Russian Federation's argument that the shareholders have committed fraud in the arbitral proceedings has been wrongly dismissed by the Court of Appeal on procedural grounds and should have been judged with respect to content," the Dutch Supreme Court said in a statement on Friday.

