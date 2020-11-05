UrduPoint.com
Russia's Armed Forces Receive Modernized T-72B3 Tanks - Manufacturer

Thu 05th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russia's Uralvagonzavod machine building company (part of state-owned Rostec) has delivered a batch of modernized T-72B3 tanks to the Russian Defense Ministry, the company's press service said on Thursday.

"T-72B tanks underwent an overhaul and deep modernization to the level of T-72B3. During the development, the designers put a significant modernization potential in the T-72 tank, which is currently being actively used," the press service said.

The modernization affected almost all systems that improved the maneuverability of the machines.

The firepower capacity and the level of protection have also increased. The modernization included installation of additional protection modules in the so-called soft hull, which increased armor resistance without significantly increasing the mass of the tank.

T-72B3 is also equipped with a new enhanced propulsion system, rear-view camera and modern digital communication system.

The T-72B3 is a third-generation version of the T-72 Soviet main battle tank that was first rolled out in 1971.

