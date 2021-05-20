UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Armed Forces To Get New Batch Of Mi-28NM Attack Helicopters In 2021 - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:24 PM

Russia's Armed Forces to Get New Batch of Mi-28NM Attack Helicopters in 2021 - Source

The Russian defense ministry will receive a new batch of the Mi-28NM modern attack helicopters this year, the deliveries of which started late in 2020, a source in the aircraft-building industry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Russian defense ministry will receive a new batch of the Mi-28NM modern attack helicopters this year, the deliveries of which started late in 2020, a source in the aircraft-building industry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Late last year, the military agency received the first two mass produced Mi-28NM attack helicopters in line with the contract. Deliveries will continue this year, the troops will get from four to six more Mi-28NMs," the source said on the sidelines of the International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia.

