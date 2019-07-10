Deliveries of Russian military equipment to Venezuela do not destroy the balance of forces in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Deliveries of Russian military equipment to Venezuela do not destroy the balance of forces in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"No deliveries of Russian military equipment to Venezuela have ever created changes in the balance of forces in the region," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The diplomat stressed that Russia always remains a responsible supplier of weaponry to Venezuela in the framework of bilateral military-technical cooperation.