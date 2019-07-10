UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Arms Deliveries To Venezuela Do Not Affect Balance Of Forces In Region - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Russia's Arms Deliveries to Venezuela Do Not Affect Balance of Forces in Region - Ryabkov

Deliveries of Russian military equipment to Venezuela do not destroy the balance of forces in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Deliveries of Russian military equipment to Venezuela do not destroy the balance of forces in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"No deliveries of Russian military equipment to Venezuela have ever created changes in the balance of forces in the region," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The diplomat stressed that Russia always remains a responsible supplier of weaponry to Venezuela in the framework of bilateral military-technical cooperation.

Related Topics

Russia Venezuela

Recent Stories

Record-Setting Russian Cosmonaut Briefly Joins One ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand played brilliant game against India: S ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body call for effective legislation to reso ..

2 minutes ago

American Airlines says Boeing 737 MAX grounding hi ..

9 minutes ago

Cattle farms luring buyers for sacrificial animals ..

9 minutes ago

Encroachment removed from city Lahore

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.