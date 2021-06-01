UrduPoint.com
Russia's Arms Export Agency Says Around 5 Nations Want To Buy Su-57 Fighter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:56 PM

Around five countries, including those located in the Southeast Asia, are considering the purchase of Russia's new fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Around five countries, including those located in the Southeast Asia, are considering the purchase of Russia's new fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Tuesday.

"We conduct negotiations with several countries, there are requests, and we see interest ... [including from] the Southeast Asia ... Four or five countries are interested," Mikheev told reporters.

