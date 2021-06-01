Around five countries, including those located in the Southeast Asia, are considering the purchase of Russia's new fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Tuesday

"We conduct negotiations with several countries, there are requests, and we see interest ... [including from] the Southeast Asia ... Four or five countries are interested," Mikheev told reporters.