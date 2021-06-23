MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) According to preliminary estimates, Russia's volume of arms export is likely to remain practically unchanged in 2021 and to total $15 billion, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service of Military‘Technical Cooperation, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russia exported $15 billion worth of arms and military equipment in 2020.

"According to preliminary forecasts, the volume of military products export will not change significantly in 2021. The order portfolio exceeded $50 billion as of the beginning of 2021and is still maintained at this level," Shugayev said.

The coronairus pandemic led to a reduction in weapons and military equipment purchases by certain large buyers, the defense cooperation agency chief noted.

Experts believe that demand may drop by 10% in 2021 and 2022, and market will return to the pre-crisis volume of roughly $100 billion per year, in 2023 or early the following year, Shugayev added.

"In our settlements with partners, more and more preference, for obvious reasons, is given to currencies alternative to the US Dollar, primarily the Russian ruble," Shugayev said.