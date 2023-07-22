WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Russian artillery outperforms Ukraine's in terms of its range and Russia has complete command of the air with Ukraine desperate for more Western long-range missile systems and aircraft, Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted to Western leaders and pundits gathered at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Friday.

"We don't have the balance with them in terms of the range (of artillery)," Zelenskky said in a virtual address from Kiev. "They have S-300s that they are killing us with on a regular basis. So I would really draw attention to the long-range armaments. We have been waiting for (them) for some time. We hope the United States will resolve the matter. It would be really good to be at least on par with them in artillery. And definitely new types of armaments.

The NATO types are better but there are less of them."

Zelenskyy also acknowledged that Russia now enjoyed complete control over the entire battlefield space of Ukraine and renewed his request for more weapons from the West.

"It is also important to note the domination of the skies. We need to tell (you) that Russia is clearly dominating the skies now. We are in short supply of modern warplanes. It is not just about quality but also (the) quantity of them. It would be nice to have confidence that we are going to have these planes in specific quantities," he said.

Ukraine has yet to reach an agreement with the United States and other NATO member states on the supply of the new types of weapons that it currently is most in need of, Zelenskyy said.