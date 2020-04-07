UrduPoint.com
Russia's Atomic State Corporation To Return To Regular Work Next Week - Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russia's Atomic State Corporation to Return to Regular Work Next Week - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The companies of Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation will begin returning to business as usual next week, Director General Alexey Likhachev said Tuesday.

"We will do it in stages, depending on the epidemiological situation in the region, city and at the facility.

But, colleagues, we all have to understand ” as long as quarantine measures are in place, we will have to live and work under new conditions," Likhachev said as quoted by the press service.

