Russia's Attitude Towards States To Be Based On Their Policies- New Foreign Policy Concept
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia's attitude towards other countries will be determined by the policies they pursue in regard to Moscow, according to a new foreign policy concept released by the Kremlin on Friday.
"The attitude of Russia towards other states and interstate associations is determined by the constructive, neutral or unfriendly nature of their policy towards Russia," the document read.