UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Availability Of Hospital Beds For COVID-19 Patients At 24% - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia's Availability of Hospital Beds for COVID-19 Patients at 24% - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Nearly one quarter of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Russia remain available as of Wednesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"The share of hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients in Russia is 24 percent at the moment," Murashko told journalists.

The minister made the comment after talks with counterparts from Russian regions.

"The coronavirus environment generally stabilized during the New Year's holidays, but still remains tense ” we register around 24,000 new cases daily on average," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Holidays From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Head of the Regional Centre for Preventive Diploma ..

7 minutes ago

Emirati Judo team to participate in Doha Masters t ..

45 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

55 minutes ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

1 hour ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

1 hour ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.