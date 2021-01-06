(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Nearly one quarter of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Russia remain available as of Wednesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"The share of hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients in Russia is 24 percent at the moment," Murashko told journalists.

The minister made the comment after talks with counterparts from Russian regions.

"The coronavirus environment generally stabilized during the New Year's holidays, but still remains tense ” we register around 24,000 new cases daily on average," he said.