MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russia's new Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, which the Russian Strategic Missile Forces are set to receive by the end of the year, will not violate the provisions of the Russian-US New START arms reduction treaty, Viktor Poznikhir, an acting head of the Main Operational Directorate at the Russian General Staff, said on Wednesday.

"The Avangard system is equipped with a ballistic missile, and all the procedures proscribed in the New START treaty will be applied to it," Poznikhir said in his address at the Russian upper house.

Russia fully implemented its obligations under the deal in 2018, he stressed.

The New START, signed in 2010, is the only valid Russian-US arms reduction deal. The treaty expires in 2021 and the United States remains undecided on whether to extend it or not, while Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is ready for dialogue.