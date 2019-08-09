(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russia's UEC-Aviadvigatel design bureau, which is part of the United Engine Corporation, plans to engage in the construction of the planned Russian-Chinese wide-body CR929 aircraft with its PD-35 engine, the general designer of the bureau, Alexander Inozemtsev, said on Friday.

"We plan to participate in the Russian-Chinese CR929 project with the PD-35," Inozemtsev told reporters.

He specified that $3 billion had been allocated for the construction of the engine.