Russia's Aviadvigatel Plans To Provide PD-35 Engine For Russian-Chinese CR929 Aircraft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:19 PM

Russia's Aviadvigatel Plans to Provide PD-35 Engine for Russian-Chinese CR929 Aircraft

Russia's UEC-Aviadvigatel design bureau, which is part of the United Engine Corporation, plans to engage in the construction of the planned Russian-Chinese wide-body CR929 aircraft with its PD-35 engine, the general designer of the bureau, Alexander Inozemtsev, said on Friday

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019)

"We plan to participate in the Russian-Chinese CR929 project with the PD-35," Inozemtsev told reporters.

He specified that $3 billion had been allocated for the construction of the engine.

