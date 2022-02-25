UrduPoint.com

Russia's Aviation Regulator Says Offered UK To Hold Consultations, London Refused

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Russia's Aviation Regulator Says Offered UK to Hold Consultations, London Refused

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russia has sent an offer to the UK aviation authorities to hold consultations on the issue of air communication between the two countries, but they declined, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsia) said on Friday.

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London banned operations of Russian flag carrier Aeroflot in the UK over the military operation in Ukraine.

"A proposal to the aviation authorities of the United Kingdom to discuss the issue of flights between the two countries has been sent yesterday in accordance with international law.

This morning we received a negative response from our colleagues in the United Kingdom," the statement read.

Rosaviatsia added that "this is the ground for the Russian side to take reciprocal measures" in accordance with bilateral agreements on air transportation between two countries.

Earlier on Friday, Rosaviatsia said that Moscow has imposed a restriction on using the Russian airspace for planes associated with the United Kingdom or registered there, including transit flights.

