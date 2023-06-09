(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The surplus of the current balance payments account of Russia decreased by 81.6% year-on-year and reached $22.8 billion in January-May, the Bank of Russia's preliminary estimate said on Friday.

"According to preliminary estimates of the Bank of Russia, the current account surplus of the balance of payments of Russia in January-May 2023 amounted to $22.

8 billion, which is significantly lower than the corresponding period in 2022. The dynamics of the indicator was due to a decrease in the trade surplus by $99.6 billion," the regulator said.

In the same period of last year, the surplus amounted to 123.8 billion.