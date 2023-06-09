UrduPoint.com

Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down To $22.8Bln In January-May - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Russia's Balance Payments' Surplus Down to $22.8Bln in January-May - Central Bank

The surplus of the current balance payments account of Russia decreased by 81.6% year-on-year and reached $22.8 billion in January-May, the Bank of Russia's preliminary estimate said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The surplus of the current balance payments account of Russia decreased by 81.6% year-on-year and reached $22.8 billion in January-May, the Bank of Russia's preliminary estimate said on Friday.

"According to preliminary estimates of the Bank of Russia, the current account surplus of the balance of payments of Russia in January-May 2023 amounted to $22.

8 billion, which is significantly lower than the corresponding period in 2022. The dynamics of the indicator was due to a decrease in the trade surplus by $99.6 billion," the regulator said.

In the same period of last year, the surplus amounted to 123.8 billion.

Related Topics

Russia Bank Same Billion

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

13 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

20 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

21 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

25 minutes ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in January-May Down ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in January-May Down by 69% to $44.7Bln - Central ..

4 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.