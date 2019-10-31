(@imziishan)

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) A military unit of Russia 's Baltic Fleet received the newest Tor-M2 short-range air defense systems, the fleet's press service said on Thursday.

"The newest Tor-M2 missiles systems were delivered to the military unit after successful exercises with live firing at the testing range in the Astrakhan region," the statement said.

In total, about 200 servicemen, 20 units of special military equipment and weaponry were involved in the tactical exercises.

The Tor-M2 is an all-weather tactical anti-aircraft missile system designed for air defense and is capable of protecting troops and facilities from enemy aircraft, helicopters, radio-controlled missiles, aviation bombs, drones and other types of modern high-precision weapons.