KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) A squadron made up combat vessels from the Russian Baltic Fleet is continuing its voyage to the Indian port of Mormugao and plans to arrive on December 10 to take part in the naval stage of the joint Russia-India military exercise Indra-2019, Roman Martov, the fleet's spokesman said on Friday.

On October 1, the Yaroslav Mudry guard ship, Yelnya tanker, and Viktor Konetsky tugboat left the city of Baltiysk for the Indian Ocean, carrying anti-terror units comprised of Baltic Fleet officers.

Yaroslav Mudry is also carrying a Ka-27 deck helicopter.

"A squadron of the Baltic Fleet's combat ships ... will arrive in the port of Mormugao on December 10 to participate in the naval part of the joint Russia-India Indra-2019 interservice military exercise," Martov told journalists.

The naval portion of Indra-2019 will take place from December 10-19 and include two phases one in the coastal area of Mormugao from December 10-15, and another in the Indian Ocean from December 16-19.