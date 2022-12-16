Russia's Baltic Fleet said on Friday it had started a large-scale military exercise in the Kaliningrad exclave with the participation of aviation and coastal troops.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Russia's Baltic Fleet said on Friday it had started a large-scale military exercise in the Kaliningrad exclave with the participation of aviation and coastal troops.

"A command and staff exercise began in the Kaliningrad Region with the involvement of the forces of the Baltic naval base, a formation of the fleet's surface ships and naval aviation. As part of the exercise, naval tactical groups will leave their team sites at the appointed time and deploy fleet forces in designated areas of the Baltic Sea to implement educational tasks," a statement read.

The exercise involves crews of over 10 surface ships, boats and support vessels, more than 1,500 military, over 50 units of military and special equipment, as well as aircraft and helicopters of the fleet's naval aviation.

In the Baltic Sea, the naval forces will work out a wide range of tasks related to anti-mine, anti-submarine and sabotage defense of ships. In addition, ship groups will practice swimming in a single field, repelling air attack by an imaginary enemy, shooting at air targets and conducting naval combat, according to the statement.

A unit to combat underwater sabotage forces will, in turn, work out the protection of the fleet's ships, submarines and a stationing site from reconnaissance units of a potential enemy, while crews of the Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems will destroy naval targets on the coast of the Kaliningrad Region.