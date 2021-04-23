WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia's ban on local workers at the US embassy in Moscow is unfortunate and will impact the functioning of the diplomatic mission, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Steps to prohibit locally employed staff will impact our personnel, it will impact the community. We know that local employed staff in Moscow and around the world, they are key members of our workforce and their contributions are important to our operations," Price said during a press briefing.