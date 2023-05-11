(@FahadShabbir)

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) All ambulance crews in the municipalities of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine will be provided with bulletproof vests and helmets, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region, said on Wednesday.

During a live meeting on Russian social network VKontakte, a region's resident asked why medics in the city that is being under fire have not secured themselves with armored vehicles and why there are only four bulletproof vests for six crews.

"It is a shortcoming of the Ministry of Health, which allocated money but did not control that (body armor) should be purchased for all medical teams. We purchased 32 sets of personal body armor for all the border municipalities. But it turned out that 39 sets were under-procured. Today, 39 sets will be provided in full to all the medical crews," Gladkov told the meeting.

Regarding armored vehicles, he said that the authorities purchased an armored 10-seat vehicle almost a year ago, which is being used by medics to evacuate the population if needed.

"There are enough armored vehicles today. Armored ambulance - I have not heard that one exists," he added.

Gladkov said the regional Ministry of Health would be making payments to ambulance drivers, who work in dangerous conditions in the border regions starting in mid-May.

Since May 6, the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region has been being shelled daily. On Wednesday, as a result of the shelling of the outskirts of Shebekino, a local suffered a shrapnel wound to the head and passed away in an ambulance.