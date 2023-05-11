UrduPoint.com

Russia's Belgorod Region To Provide Ambulance Crews With Body Armor - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:00 AM

Russia's Belgorod Region to Provide Ambulance Crews With Body Armor - Governor

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) All ambulance crews in the municipalities of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine will be provided with bulletproof vests and helmets, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region, said on Wednesday.

During a live meeting on Russian social network VKontakte, a region's resident asked why medics in the city that is being under fire have not secured themselves with armored vehicles and why there are only four bulletproof vests for six crews.

"It is a shortcoming of the Ministry of Health, which allocated money but did not control that (body armor) should be purchased for all medical teams. We purchased 32 sets of personal body armor for all the border municipalities. But it turned out that 39 sets were under-procured. Today, 39 sets will be provided in full to all the medical crews," Gladkov told the meeting.

Regarding armored vehicles, he said that the authorities purchased an armored 10-seat vehicle almost a year ago, which is being used by medics to evacuate the population if needed.

"There are enough armored vehicles today. Armored ambulance - I have not heard that one exists," he added.

Gladkov said the regional Ministry of Health would be making payments to ambulance drivers, who work in dangerous conditions in the border regions starting in mid-May.

Since May 6, the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region has been being shelled daily. On Wednesday, as a result of the shelling of the outskirts of Shebekino, a local suffered a shrapnel wound to the head and passed away in an ambulance.

Related Topics

Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vehicle Shebekino Belgorod Money May Border All

Recent Stories

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

7 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

7 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

7 hours ago
 Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defen ..

Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defense Minister

7 hours ago
 PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and ci ..

PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and citizens: Adviser to the Prime M ..

7 hours ago
 Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce ..

Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce With Gaza Strip - Minister

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.