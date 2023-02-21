(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian air defense systems over the past 24 hours shot down two Ukrainian MLRS Uragan, HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) shells, as well as Tochka-U tactical missile systems in Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Two HIMARS and Uragan missiles were shot down, as well as two Tochka-U tactical missiles in... the Belgorod region," the ministry said.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down by Russian air defense systems in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (LPR and DPR), Zaporizhzia and Kharkiv regions.