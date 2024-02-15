Russia's Belgorod Struck In Air Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) An air attack struck the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border Thursday, causing extensive damage to a shopping centre, state media reported.
Videos shared on social media showed a shattered storefront surrounded by debris in the city's southwest. Blasts and sirens could be heard overhead in another video.
Russia's RIA news agency said two people were killed, but there was no confirmation from authorities. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced an air alert earlier.
The defence ministry said it had shot down 14 Ukrainian rockets over the region, which it said had been fired by an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher system.
Belgorod city lies about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border and has been repeatedly struck by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv's forces.
Authorities began evacuating hundreds of residents from the city last month after officials said a Ukrainian attack late December had killed 25 people.
Some 300 residents have already left the city, one of the biggest civilian evacuations on Russian soil since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.
Recent Stories
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 0.41 pct higher55 seconds ago
-
Traffic accidents kill 214 in Vietnam during Lunar New Year holiday21 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's insurance industry grows by 3 pct in 202321 minutes ago
-
ATO signs agreement with ISM to develop tourism in Arab World31 minutes ago
-
Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city31 minutes ago
-
Fire in central Moscow put out, no casualties reported41 minutes ago
-
U.S. private lunar lander launched to Moon41 minutes ago
-
Ex-general Prabowo promises continuity on economic growth for Indonesia41 minutes ago
-
Madinah deputy governor inaugurates 23rd scientific forum for Hajj, Umrah41 minutes ago
-
Ukraine reinforces 'extremely critical' frontline town1 hour ago
-
Macau's firecracker free-for-all sparks joy for New Year celebrants1 hour ago
-
Macron, Zelensky to sign security deal in Paris Friday1 hour ago