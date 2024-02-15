Open Menu

Russia's Belgorod Struck In Air Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) An air attack struck the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border Thursday, causing extensive damage to a shopping centre, state media reported.

Videos shared on social media showed a shattered storefront surrounded by debris in the city's southwest. Blasts and sirens could be heard overhead in another video.

Russia's RIA news agency said two people were killed, but there was no confirmation from authorities. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced an air alert earlier.

The defence ministry said it had shot down 14 Ukrainian rockets over the region, which it said had been fired by an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher system.

Belgorod city lies about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border and has been repeatedly struck by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv's forces.

Authorities began evacuating hundreds of residents from the city last month after officials said a Ukrainian attack late December had killed 25 people.

Some 300 residents have already left the city, one of the biggest civilian evacuations on Russian soil since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.

