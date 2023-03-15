UrduPoint.com

Russia's Bill Would Strip Of Acquired Citizenship For Discrediting Operation - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Russia's Bill Would Strip of Acquired Citizenship for Discrediting Operation - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) New amendments to Russia's citizenship law, submitted to the lower house committee for CIS Affairs (the Commonwealth of Independent States), Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, allow for the stripping of acquired Russia's citizenship for state treason and discrediting Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee Konstantin Zatulin has told Sputnik.

"There are such amendments ... related to violations of the law, treason against the homeland, these are now connected to activities related to the discrediting of the special military operation, other issues, these kinds of things are provided for there," Zatulin said.

The draft law, which was approved in the first reading in April 2022, provided for deprivation of citizenship for terrorist activities, serious crimes against the state, as well as crimes related to drug trafficking, forgery of documents, or at the will of a citizen.

The bill also allows for the reduction of requirements for people when acquiring Russian citizenship, as well as expansion of the powers of the president to determine the category of persons who have the right to simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia Reading April Citizenship

