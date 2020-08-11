UrduPoint.com
Russia's Binnopharm Factory Can Produce 1.5Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Units Annually - Sistema

Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:28 PM

Binnopharm factory in the Russian town of Zelenograd can produce about 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine units per year, several batches are ready for shipment to the regions, AFK Sistema conglomerate said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Binnopharm factory in the Russian town of Zelenograd can produce about 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine units per year, several batches are ready for shipment to the regions, AFK Sistema conglomerate said Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. It was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine will be produced by the Gamaleya center and Sistema's Binnopharm.

"Binnopharm factory has a capacity to produce 1.5 million vaccine units per year. The first batches of the vaccine are ready for shipment to the Russian regions," AFK Sistema President Vladimir Chirakhov said, as quoted in the company's press release.

Sistema's shares jumped by almost 6 percent on the news of the vaccine, Moscow stock exchange data showed.

