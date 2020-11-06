UrduPoint.com
Russia's Biocad Plans To Set Up Technology For Sputnik V Vaccine Production By December

Russia's Biocad Plans to Set Up Technology for Sputnik V Vaccine Production by December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian biotechnology company Biocad told Sputnik on Friday that it intended to complete the transfer of technologies of the Gamaleya research institute for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, by December.

In late September, the company told Sputnik that it had signed an agreement with the Gamaleya center on industrial production of the vaccine. Biocad also announced its plans to launch the production of a dry, lyophilized vaccine, in addition to the liquid vaccine, as there are no special requirements for storage during dry vaccine transportation.

"The Sputnik V vaccine is currently at the stage of transfer to production, which means scaling up to start industrial production. We plan to complete this process by December," Biocad said.

The company added that it intended to produce about two million doses of the vaccine per month, noting that the real number of doses can be estimated after the end of the transfer stage.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to domestically register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V. It is now completing phase 3 clinical trials as per the World Health Organization's protocols.

