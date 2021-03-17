Russian biotechnology company Biocad said on Tuesday it has developed a gene therapy medication for a rare genetic disease known as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), planning to begin preclinical trials already this year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russian biotechnology company Biocad said on Tuesday it has developed a gene therapy medication for a rare genetic disease known as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), planning to begin preclinical trials already this year.

"Biotechnology company Biocad has successfully completed the early development stage of a gene therapy treatment for SMA, a severe orphan disease," the company said in a statement, adding that its near-future plans include "conducting preclinical trials in the fourth quarter of 2021 and obtaining an authorization for Phase 1 clinical trials."

Biocad began developing the drug in 2018.

Several companies around the world are already racing to come up with SMA therapeutics, but Biocad said its drug would be more affordable than most competitors.

SMA is a rare genetic disease that results in the loss of the ability to breathe and move. In Russia, some 300 children are born with the disease every year. Until recently, there has been no treatment for SMA other than palliative care. One of them is Zolgensma, which is considered to be the most expensive drug in the world. It is a gene therapy medication designed to target the genetic cause of SMA after just one injection.