Russia's Biocad Starts Sputnik V Supplies For Mass COVID-19 Vaccination In Country
Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian biotechnology company Biocad, which is a producer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, told Sputnik on Wednesday it had started vaccine supplies for the mass immunization campaign in the country.
"Biotechnology company Biocad has started delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to the Gamaleya research center for the mass vaccination against coronavirus in the country," the company said.