MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian biotechnology company Biocad, which is a producer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, told Sputnik on Wednesday it had started vaccine supplies for the mass immunization campaign in the country.

