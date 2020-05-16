(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian biotech company Biocad will not export a potential coronavirus vaccine until the demand at home is met, its chief executive told Sputnik on Friday.

"We do not plan to export it until it has been provided to people in Russia," Dmitry Morozov said.

The World Health Organization has included nine experimental Russian medicines in its list of COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Three of them are produced by or in partnership with Biocard.

Vaccines based on liposome-encapsulated mRNA and on a vesicular stomatitis virus as well as a live viral vectored vaccine based on attenuated influenza virus backbone are all in the pre-clinical phase.