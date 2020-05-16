UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Biocad To Prioritize Distribution Of Future Coronavirus Vaccine At Home - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:02 AM

Russia's Biocad to Prioritize Distribution of Future Coronavirus Vaccine at Home - CEO

Russian biotech company Biocad will not export a potential coronavirus vaccine until the demand at home is met, its chief executive told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian biotech company Biocad will not export a potential coronavirus vaccine until the demand at home is met, its chief executive told Sputnik on Friday.

"We do not plan to export it until it has been provided to people in Russia," Dmitry Morozov said.

The World Health Organization has included nine experimental Russian medicines in its list of COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Three of them are produced by or in partnership with Biocard.

Vaccines based on liposome-encapsulated mRNA and on a vesicular stomatitis virus as well as a live viral vectored vaccine based on attenuated influenza virus backbone are all in the pre-clinical phase.

Related Topics

World Russia Company Influenza All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

1 hour ago

Nepal to Issue Map Incorporating India-Controlled ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Case Count in Palestinian Territories Gro ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19-Related Illness in Children 'Much More Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Edge Up on Friday Amid Growi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.