Russia's Black Sea Fleet Controls US Navy's Vessels Activities - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russia's Black Sea Fleet is implementing a set of measures to control activities of the US Navy's vessels in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Black Sea Fleet is carrying out a set of measures to control the actions of the US Navy ships in the Black Sea.

Since October 30, the US Navy's Porter guided missile destroyer remains in the Black Sea. On November 3, the US Navy's John Lenthall tanker entered the Black Sea and on November 4, the US Navy's command ship Mount Whitney arrived," the ministry said in a statement.

Two B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force performed flights over the Black Sea at a distance of about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Russian state border, the Russian military added.

