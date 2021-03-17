UrduPoint.com
Russia's Black Sea Fleet Escorts Spanish Frigate Mendez Nunez - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A Spanish frigate Mendez Nunez entered the Black Sea waters on Wednesday and the NATO vessel is already escorted by forces of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Means and forces of the Black Sea Fleet have started monitoring activities of the Spanish navy's Mendez Nunez frigate that entered the Black Sea waters on March 17," the ministry told reporters.

