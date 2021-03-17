MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A Spanish frigate Mendez Nunez entered the Black Sea waters on Wednesday and the NATO vessel is already escorted by forces of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Means and forces of the Black Sea Fleet have started monitoring activities of the Spanish navy's Mendez Nunez frigate that entered the Black Sea waters on March 17," the ministry told reporters.