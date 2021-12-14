UrduPoint.com

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Monitors French Frigate Auvergne In Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:15 PM

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Monitors French frigate Auvergne in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the French frigate Auvergne armed with guided missiles that entered the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Center of the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia's Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the French frigate Auvergne armed with guided missiles that entered the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Center of the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet began to control the actions of the Auvergne frigate of the French Navy with guided missiles, which entered the Black Sea," the center's representative told reporters.

