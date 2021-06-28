(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Black Sea Fleet of Russia is carrying out measures to control the actions of ships from NATO member states and other countries who participate in the Sea Breeze exercise that started on Monday, the Russian National Center for Defense Management said.

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet are carrying out a set of measures to control the actions of the ships of the NATO and other countries participating in the Sea Breeze - 2021 exercise that started on June 28, 2021 in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the center said in a statement.