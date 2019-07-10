UrduPoint.com
Russia's Black Sea Fleet Refutes Claim That Russian Ship Entered Area Of Sea Breeze Drills

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:09 PM

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Refutes Claim That Russian Ship Entered Area of Sea Breeze Drills

Russia's Black Sea Fleet refuted on Wednesday Ukraine's claim that Russia's Smetlivy patrol destroyer illegally entered a closed area where international drills Sea Breeze-2019 were conducted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russia's Black Sea Fleet refuted on Wednesday Ukraine's claim that Russia's Smetlivy patrol destroyer illegally entered a closed area where international drills Sea Breeze-2019 were conducted.

The press service of the Ukrainian Navy said earlier in the day that the Russian vessel had illegally crossed into a Black Sea area that was closed for navigation due to the holding of the ongoing NATO's naval exercise.

"The Ukrainian Navy's claim that the Black Sea Fleet's Smetlivy patrol vessel has allegedly entered a closed zone where Sea Breeze-2019 drills are held is not true," the Black Sea Fleet said in a statement.

The Black Sea Fleet added that Smetlivy was controlling NATO ships' activities in order to be able to promptly respond if situations jeopardizing civilian navigation emerged.

"Smetlivy acts in strict compliance with the international law," the Black Sea Fleet added.

