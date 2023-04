SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Russia's Black Sea Fleet is repelling an attack by surface drones off the coast of the Russian port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Our fleet is now repelling the attack of surface drones in the outer roadstead," Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Monday morning.