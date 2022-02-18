(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russia's Black Sea Fleet said on Friday that 10 of its Su-24 bombers had been redeployed from the Crimean airfields to spare ones located in other regions of Russia as part of the drills.

"During the exercise, 10 Su-24s were relocated from airfields stationed in the Crimea to spare ones located on the territory of other constituent entities of Russia," the fleet said in a statement.

In accordance with the training plan for the Russian armed forces for 2022, a series of naval exercises are being held in all areas of responsibility of the fleets in January and February.