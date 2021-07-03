UrduPoint.com
Russia's Black Sea Fleet Sends Missile Boat To Help Ukrainian Fishing Boat - Military

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:40 AM

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Sends Missile Boat to Help Ukrainian Fishing Boat - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The Russian Black Sea Fleet sent on Saturday a missile boat to help a Ukrainian fishing boat in distress, the National Defense Management Center said.

"The 'Ivanovets' missile boat, which was fulfilling tasks in the waters of the Black Sea, has been sent to the area where the Ukrainian fishing vessel OD-2592 is located (four crew members on board, registered in Ochakiv).

The crew [the Ukrainian ship] asked for assistance at 01:27, July 3, 2021 [22:27, July 2, GMT]," the center said in a statement.

The Ukrainian vessel is said to face an engine failure and is on a drift now. Russia has informed Ukraine about the incident. 

More Stories From World

