UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Tracking Actions Of US Navy Destroyer Which Entered Black Sea

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Tracking Actions of US Navy Destroyer Which Entered Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Black Sea Fleet began tracking the movement of the US Navy destroyer USS Donald Cook, which entered the Black Sea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC).

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Navy destroyer USS Donald Cook, which entered the Black Sea on November 23, 2020," the NDCC said.

Related Topics

Russia November 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

1 minute ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

16 minutes ago

Ankara Summons Italian, German Diplomats Over Insp ..

32 minutes ago

Christmas Will Not Be Normal But COVID-19 Escape R ..

44 minutes ago

Self-Proclaimed Donetsk Republic Says Kiev's New P ..

44 minutes ago

Biden Picks Blinken to Be US Secretary of State - ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.