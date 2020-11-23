MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Black Sea Fleet began tracking the movement of the US Navy destroyer USS Donald Cook, which entered the Black Sea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC).

"The forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the US Navy destroyer USS Donald Cook, which entered the Black Sea on November 23, 2020," the NDCC said.