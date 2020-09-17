MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet started to track military vessels from the United Kingdom and the United States, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Wednesday.

"The forces of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the survey vessel Enterprise of the British Navy and the high-speed transport vessel Yuma of the US Navy," the NDCC said in a statement.

Enterprise and Yuma entered the Black Sea on Wednesday.