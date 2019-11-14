UrduPoint.com
Russia's Blagoveshchensk Mayor Convenes Emergency Meeting After College Shooting - Office

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The mayor's office of Russia's far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk is convening an emergency commission on security measures in the city in the wake of a deadly shooting at a local college, the mayor's spokeswoman, Elena Kasimova, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"After the incident was reported at 112 [emergency phone number], the emergency center redirected the call. All emergency services, the mayor and the deputy mayor left for the scene. The mayor is currently convening an emergency commission on security measures in educational institutions," Kasimova said.

Earlier in the day, the Amur Region branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said that two people, including the attacker, died and three others were injured in the shooting incident at the college in Blagoveshchensk.

