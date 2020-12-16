Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal and discussed the Middle East settlement in light of the normalization of Israel's relations with several Arab states, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal and discussed the middle East settlement in light of the normalization of Israel's relations with several Arab states, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, Bogdanov received the Palestinian ambassador at his request.

"During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the Middle East settlement issues amid the normalization of Israel's relations with several Arab states," the ministry said.

The Russian side stressed the importance of the restoration of Palestinian national unity on the basis of the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the interests of establishing Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

Bogdanov and Nofal also discussed aspects of the further strengthening of Russian-Palestinian ties.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Morocco have agreed to fully normalize diplomatic relations. Morocco is the fourth country to normalize relations with Israel in recent years. In mid-September, the UAE and Bahrain signed an agreement with Israel on the complete normalization of relations, mediated by the US, after which they began an exchange of official delegations, established direct flights to Israel and canceled visas for Israeli citizens.

Earlier in October, Trump announced a similar deal between Israel and Sudan. The US President said that a number of other Arab countries are also ready to normalize relations with Israel.