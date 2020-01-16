The Russian president's special envoy for the Middle East on Wednesday assured a senior Lebanese legislator of Russia's commitment to maintaining ties with his country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Russian president's special envoy for the Middle East on Wednesday assured a senior Lebanese legislator of Russia's commitment to maintaining ties with his country.

Fouad Makhzoumi, a billionaire businessman and founder of the secular National Dialogue Party, was welcomed to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow by Mikhail Bogdanov.

"Russia reaffirmed its commitment to unity, sovereignty and independence of friendly Lebanon and its readiness for a comprehensive development of bilateral ties," the ministry said after their meeting.

Cash-strapped Lebanon has been rocked by anti-government protests since last October, with crowds packing the street of Beirut to demand reforms. A brief lull in rallies ended this Tuesday after clashes erupted outside the central bank, which is responsible for tough monetary controls.