Russia's Bogdanov, CAR Ambassador Hold Talks On Strengthening Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has held a meeting with the Central African Republic's ambassador in Russia, Leon Dodonou, with the talks focused on the possibility of strengthening the political dialogue between Moscow and Bangui, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The relevant issue of further developing the friendly relations between Russia and the Central African Republic was considered. This includes the strengthening of political dialogue and coordinating views within United Nations platforms," the foreign ministry said in a press release.

The pair held talks on October 30, when Dodonou presented his credentials after his recent appointment as the Central African Republic's ambassador to Russia.

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera and the country's prime minister, Firmin Ngrebada, both visited Moscow in October as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral political and economic ties.

During his visit to the Russian capital, Touadera held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

