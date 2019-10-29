(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed issues of resolving conflicts in the Middle East and Africa with Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, an exchange of views on key aspects of the Middle Eastern and African agenda with an emphasis on the task of promoting the political settlement of crises and conflict situations in the Middle East and the African continent took place. The importance of maintaining continued active trustful dialogue and practical interaction between Moscow and Beijing on regional issues," the statement read.

Currently, there are multiple conflicts that plague the region, including ongoing civil wars in Syria and Yemen, uncertainty about the Iran nuclear deal and a dead-end in Israel-Palestine relations.