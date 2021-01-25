UrduPoint.com
Russia's Bogdanov, Cypriot Senor Diplomat Discuss Eastern Mediterranean - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed with Cypriot Foreign Ministry permanent secretary, Cornelios Corneliou, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"During the exchange of views on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Russian side reaffirmed its unchanging position in favor of solving the Cyprus problem on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the statement said.

The sides also discussed the situation in the middle East and North Africa with an emphasis on the necessity of an early political settlement in Libya and Syria within the well-known international legal framework.

Turkey has been engaged in a long-standing maritime border dispute with Greece and Cyprus over the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Athens and Nicosia have voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.

The escalation in historically-strained relations between Greece and Turkey emerged after Ankara announced the start of seismic research activities in the disputed waters back in July.

Turkey and Greece are set to resume previously suspended exploratory talks on the territorial claims and maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean later on Monday.

