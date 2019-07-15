(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian deputy foreign minister and the special presidential representative for the middle East and Africa , discussed with Algerian Ambassador Smail Allaoua the development of Russia-Algeria relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Some relevant issues of the further development of Russia-Algeria ties have been discussed, including deepening political dialogue and increasing cooperation in trade, economy, humanitarian issues and other areas. There has been an exchange of opinions regarding the key aspects of the situation in North Africa, with emphasis on the socio-political situation in Algeria itself," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Algeria has been engulfed in mass protests, which have been going on since February. On April 2, longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika vacated his position due to mass protests against him trying to run for the fifth time. The upper house speaker, Abdelkader Bensalah, became the interim leader of the country. He announced new presidential elections on July 4. However, the opposition voiced its disagreement due to the fact that many members of the "old regime" still had power, while the army insisted on having the election. Because of the boycott by the potential candidates the vote was postponed for an unspecified period of time.