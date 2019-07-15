UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Bilateral Ties With Algerian Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:58 PM

Russia's Bogdanov Discussed Bilateral Ties With Algerian Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian deputy foreign minister and the special presidential representative for the Middle East and Africa, discussed with Algerian Ambassador Smail Allaoua the development of Russia-Algeria relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian deputy foreign minister and the special presidential representative for the middle East and Africa, discussed with Algerian Ambassador Smail Allaoua the development of Russia-Algeria relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"Some relevant issues of the further development of Russia-Algeria ties have been discussed, including deepening political dialogue and increasing cooperation in trade, economy, humanitarian issues and other areas. There has been an exchange of opinions regarding the key aspects of the situation in North Africa, with emphasis on the socio-political situation in Algeria itself," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Algeria has been engulfed in mass protests, which have been going on since February. On April 2, longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika vacated his position due to mass protests against him trying to run for the fifth time. The upper house speaker, Abdelkader Bensalah, became the interim leader of the country. He announced new presidential elections on July 4. However, the opposition voiced its disagreement due to the fact that many members of the "old regime" still had power, while the army insisted on having the election. Because of the boycott by the potential candidates the vote was postponed for an unspecified period of time.

Related Topics

Election Africa Army Exchange Russia Vote Algeria Middle East February April July Opposition

Recent Stories

Moskalkova on Vyshinsky Case: He Must Be Acquitted ..

46 seconds ago

Europe not ready yet to 'invest in saving' Iran nu ..

49 seconds ago

5 including 2 women die, minor girl injured as je ..

51 seconds ago

Georgian Lawmakers' Visit to Russia Seeks to Impro ..

53 seconds ago

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association ur ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan beat Iran in West Asia Baseball fixture

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.